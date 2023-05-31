Spider-Man Producers Tease Many, Many Spider-Flicks

Photo: Sony/YouTube

When asked about the chances of a live-action Miles Morales, Amy Pascal quoted the zeitgeist-capturing scholar of our time: Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay. “You’ll see all of it,” she told Variety. “It’s all happening.” Pascal and Avi Arad were tight-lipped on details but big on sneaky teases at Tuesday’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LA premiere. They hinted at a live-action version of Miles Morales, as well as a Spider-Woman movie “sooner than you expect.” Of the Spider-Woman project, Arad said “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming.” There is also a fourth Tom Holland/Zendaya Spider-Man film coming down the pike, but the WGA strike has affected that proj. Meanwhile, the Sony Spider-Villain ‘verse continues growing with the upcoming Madame Web. In the comics, Madame Web is the fourth Spider-Woman’s grandmother. So maybe that’s a way in?