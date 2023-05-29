Martin Scorsese Wants to Make Another Movie About Jesus

Photo: Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery/Cannes Party 2023

Post-Cannes, Martin Scorsese is doing a tour of Italy, and one of his first stops: Vatican City, baby! Wooo! According to Variety, Scorsese met with Pope Francis and promised him a new Christ movie. “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” Scorsese said at the Vatican, according to multiple reports. “And I’m about to start making it.” Scorsese famously has already made one film about Jesus, The Last Temptation of Christ, which didn’t go over huge in certain quadrants of Catholicism. Scorsese and the Vatican made up with 2016’s Silence, which was screened at the Vatican that year.

Scorsese is on the continent after debuting his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, at Cannes. It earned a 9-minute standing ovation, and praise from critics. After his meeting with Il Papa, Scorsese is set to put on a master class for a Roman film school and to attend a retrospective of his films at Rome’s Casa del Cinema cinematheque.