The 1975’s Matty Healy Says Podcast Controversy ‘Doesn’t Actually Matter’

Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

While some fans might’ve thought that Taylor Swift’s collab with Ice Spice was the olive branch in the Matty Healy drama, karma says it might not be over just yet. In a profile with the New Yorker, Healy chats about his infamous podcast interview on The Adam Friedland Show where he made controversial comments about rapper Ice Spice. When asked about how he felt about the interview and if he “baited” his fans, he replied, “But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

When pushed back, Healy stated that if his comments did hurt people, “you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.” However, months after the interview took place, fans are still upset with Healy over his recent antics, especially after rumors of him allegedly dating Taylor Swift. Has Healy changed his thoughts since February? We may never know as Healy began his band’s set at the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival with “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”