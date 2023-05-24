Max Is Rolling Back Some Changes to Its Credit Pages

Streamliner At your service. On the redesigned Max app, Martin Scorsese, director of Raging Bull, is credited as one of eight of the films “creators” instead of its director. Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Taking HBO out of its name wasn’t the only cut Max made yesterday. As the streamer rebranded to Max, writers called out a change to its details pages for movies and TV. Originally, HBO Max credited actors (as “starring”), directors, and writers. For Max, credits pages were tweaked to combine the latter two positions under the umbrella term “creators.” In response, the Writers Guild of America, West, which is leading the ongoing writers’ strike, and the Directors Guild of America released a joint statement condemning the move as a “credits violation.”

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter wrote, “This devaluation of the individual contributions of artists is a disturbing trend and the DGA will not stand for it.” Noting her guild’s solidarity with the WGA, Glatter continued, “We intend on taking the strongest possible actions … to ensure every artist receives the individual credit they deserve,” while WGAW President Meredith Stiehm added how “disrespectful and insulting” the change Max made is to the artists behind the works that make “corporations billions.”

A screenshot of the Raging Bull Max page, where Martin Scorsese (director) and Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin (screenwriters) are jointly credited as “creators.” Photo: Max

A Max spokesperson says, “We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized. We will correct the credits, which were altered due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and we apologize for this mistake.” It’s worth noting that, in general, it’s not always a given that credit information will be readily visible on a given streaming service’s user interface, which makes it all the more jarring when cast or crew find themselves miscredited. As for when the corrections will be made, Max has not yet made that clear.

The new HBO Max (MAX) has eliminated writer/director credits in their interface in favor of a vague "Creators." This is what Raging Bull currently looks like. It's so fucking over. pic.twitter.com/gPveQ469GB — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) May 24, 2023

An absolute master class in how to fuck up a streaming service. This will be studied for years. https://t.co/zl1GB2ggc3 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) May 24, 2023

Content, cont’d: “Made by (a bunch of people in no particular order who gives a shit we’ll delete this anyway if we need a tax write off who cares if this is what our whole business is actually based on hey what does ‘Home Box Office’ mean) https://t.co/jdpkeHA5Bx — Peter (or is it?) Ramsey (@pramsey342) May 24, 2023

This is why unions and solidarity are so important.



When the DGA & WGA were formed, one of the first things we fought for was proper credit for our work. If we didn’t have our unions, WBD would be getting away with this. But not today, Zaslav. Not today. #WGAStrong #DGAStrong https://t.co/z3YXTRYihc — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 24, 2023