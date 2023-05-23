Some People Aren’t Happy With Max

Streamliner At your service. New Max, same old streaming errors. Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

Rolling any new app out to millions of users at a time can be hairy, especially when the app’s been teased for the better part of a year. Today, HBO Max became Max, and lots of people are vocally perturbed that it doesn’t work perfectly for them just yet. DownDetector.com, which tracks internet bugs and problems of all kinds, reported 432 outages to the new Max service at around 9 a.m. ET today — which isn’t actually crazy high for a major streaming service on launch day. (By comparison, Netflix had a spike of 256 outages reported Monday afternoon.) We tried the app out on an Apple TV, a Roku TV, and on a MacBook Air using the Chrome browser, and while we saw some sluggishness as we scrolled and clicked through the app, we weren’t hit with any crashes.

Max has told us it knew bugs and errors were likely to happen on day one. The old HBO Max app was once a notorious glitchfest, before WarnerMedia managed to mostly rein in its problems. For the new Max rollout, it assembled a war room of tech and product staff to mitigate problems as they became aware of them. “You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale. We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied,” a Max spokesperson said. Still, the bugs are widespread enough that plenty of users took to social media to voice their discontent.

No matter how many times I click, it will not let me “start streaming” pic.twitter.com/TiEX5tP8ib — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) May 23, 2023

Downloaded the Max app and all it does is crash. Won’t even let me sign in. 🙄 — Robyn ALH (@hermannbddlk) May 23, 2023

When the rebranded MAX app is buggy and prone to crashing while the original HBO Max app that folks haven't deleted still works: pic.twitter.com/zUm6WR1my8 — Michael Scally 🏳️‍🌈 🐀 (SAME USERNAME ELSEWHERE) (@FizzVsTheWorld) May 23, 2023

Its been 30 minuites and I cant watch the new clone high bc max is buggy as fuck — 👽💥mateo💥👽 (@EmbersANerd) May 23, 2023

Personally love that the argument was “The HBO app was notorious was being buggy and unreliable for big events, we want to distance ourselves from that perception.”



Max app on launch day: hold my beer https://t.co/bSqYQgXOKg — Jenn (@Jennahope616) May 23, 2023

First impressions of @StreamOnMax: UI seems more responsive (though still a little buggy). If you're coming in expecting everything from HBO Max and Discovery+, you'll be disappointed. Lots missing from the Discovery networks side. Selection on those hubs feels very light. #Max pic.twitter.com/PEMcUHnvE6 — Ever-Curious Geek (@evercuriousgeek) May 23, 2023