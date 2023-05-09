Meg 2 (Now With More Megs) Is Impending

This is gonna be Meg-a. Following a winter defined by a certain scary, killer M3gan, this summer will gift us another Meg to be scared of. (Meg Cabot, the time for your horror novel is nigh.) The sequel to 2018’s favorite movie about a previously thought-to-be-extinct shark species, The Meg, is finally coming in August — Meg 2: The Trench. The idea? There are now so many more Megs. Fantastic! Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, a man with two first names and a death wish, but the real star is all of the Megs and their killing spree. Multiple characters die in the first trailer — including Man Under the Sea and Woman on Phone. RIP to these fallen divas, but the ultimate diva (Meg) will always prevail. And if you’re feeling extra Meg-a, you can even see the movie in 3-D when it comes to theaters on August 4 — in case you want to feel like an extinct shark is coming right at you. Warning: Do not take edibles before going to see Meg 2: The Trench in 3-D.

