MerPeople Wants You to Be a Part of Its World

Mermaidcore continues to rise to the surface with the help of The Little Mermaid and Netflix’s newest reality binge, MerPeople. From the team that brought us Queer Eye and The Secrets of Hillsong, the new series follows several people who are passionate about living under the sea and want to expand their merempire, whether by transitioning into a career as a performer or creating opportunities for more sea people. “I wanna create the best underwater performances ever,” says Eric Ducharme, a.k.a. the MerTailor, in the trailer. During the series, he opens his own aquatic theater and hires performers for his underwater shows. Other mersonae include Mermaid Sparkles, a woman from Arkansas who feels “landlocked” and is trying to become a full-time mermaid elsewhere. The four-episode series swims to Netflix on May 23.

