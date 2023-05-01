2023 Met Gala Carpet Is Approved By Your Dentist

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 2023 Met Gala is on its way and to honor the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, this year’s carpet was given a revamp. However, similar to high couture, not everyone is getting the fresh breath of air that is the beige carpet with red and aqua stripes draped across the stairs. Have they learned nothing from this year’s Oscars? We want Chanel-core bright pink! Or, honestly, bring back the red carpet at this point and not this 90s playroom design. Twitter was flooded with memes comparing the carpet to toothpaste, the Fairly Odd Parents, and arcade games. However, the most important comparison on the carpet was the world’s cutest Pokémon, Togepi. Anna Wintour, we need a Pokémon theme next year. Pokémon Sapphire and Ruby have already given you the Poké contests to model the theme after. Someone could use their trusty frying pan as a drying pan. The possibilities are endless. Below are some of Twitter’s reactions to the Met Gala carpet that 9/10 dentists can agree on.

why is the met gala carpet literally toothpaste pic.twitter.com/XnQ5mtYoJ2 — dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR (@ev3rhaze) May 1, 2023

love the giant flowers but oh my gosh do i hate the carpet #MetGala https://t.co/cXeTAsE4se — ✨amanda✨ (@luvu2golka) May 1, 2023

Anna Wintour said “No Jason Derulo tweets this year!” https://t.co/MH7vlShkiH — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) May 1, 2023

Alexa play My Shiny Teeth and Me 😤 https://t.co/hxbVaucwx3 — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) May 1, 2023