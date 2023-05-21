Miley Cyrus Says She Has ‘No Desire’ to Tour Again

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Miley Cyrus doesn’t want your flowers. The singer recently told British Vogue that she doesn’t see herself touring anytime soon. “It’s been a minute,” she explained. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus revealed that she prefers to sing for family and friend in a more intimate setting. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.” Cyrus went on to add, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.” Cyrus’s last world tour was in 2014 for Bangerz. Her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released back in March.