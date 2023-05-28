Morgan Wallen’s ﻿One Thing at a Time Breaks 30 Year Record

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Despite canceling a couple of shows and being on vocal rest, Morgan Wallen’s comeback album One Thing at a Time is taking no breaks. According to Billboard, the third studio album from the country singer continues its reign at #1 on Billboard 200 for 12 consecutive weeks. One Thing is now the longest country album topping the Billboard 200 in over 30 years, since Billy Ray Cyrus’s debut album from 1992, Some Gave All, which peaked at 17 weeks. It’s spent the most weeks at #1 since Taylor Swift’s sophomore album Fearless at 11 weeks; however, Swift is not going down without a fight. She’s released two new editions of Midnights this weekend — one which was only available to New Jersey fans in person with an exclusive song — and both editions include a remix of “Karma” with Ice Spice. However, we have one week to see if karma is on her side and if Wallen’s record ends here, grrah!