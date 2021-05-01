Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Photo: Paramount+

Don’t have Paramount+ yet?

This Month’s Highlight

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8

Fresh off of mother Sasha Colby’s win, Rupaul’s Drag Race is going straight into All Stars – and that’s about as straight as it gets. The returning former queens include Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Kandy Muse, Lala Ri, and more. Now, sashay away to Paramount+. (Streaming May 12.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — May 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

Available May 2

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

Available May 3

The Tiny Chef Show, season 1

Available May 5

Death’s Roulette

Available May 7

VICE, season 4

Available May 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, season 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked, season 5

Available May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Available May 17

The Family Stallone

Blue’s Clues & You!, season 3

Breaking the Sound Barrier

Available May 19

Ghosts of Beirut, season 1

Available May 23

Rosie’s Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

Available May 24

Inside the Factory, seasons 1-2

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, season 1

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, season 10

Ten Steps to Disaster, season 1

Available May 28

Top Five

Available May 30

WifeLike

Available May 31

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, season 16

George Michael – A Different Story

George Michael – Freedom Uncut

George Michael – Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore, season 4

Siesta Key, season 4

The Tidal Zone Spongebob Universe Special