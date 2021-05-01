This Month’s Highlight
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8
Fresh off of mother Sasha Colby’s win, Rupaul’s Drag Race is going straight into All Stars – and that’s about as straight as it gets. The returning former queens include Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Kandy Muse, Lala Ri, and more. Now, sashay away to Paramount+. (Streaming May 12.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — May 2023
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available May 1
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan’s Project A
Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
Available May 2
Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
Available May 3
The Tiny Chef Show, season 1
Available May 5
Death’s Roulette
Available May 7
VICE, season 4
Available May 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, season 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked, season 5
Available May 16
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Available May 17
The Family Stallone
Blue’s Clues & You!, season 3
Breaking the Sound Barrier
Available May 19
Ghosts of Beirut, season 1
Available May 23
Rosie’s Theatre Kids
Afghan Dreamers
The Fire That Took Her
Available May 24
Inside the Factory, seasons 1-2
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, season 1
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, season 10
Ten Steps to Disaster, season 1
Available May 28
Top Five
Available May 30
WifeLike
Available May 31
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, season 16
George Michael – A Different Story
George Michael – Freedom Uncut
George Michael – Live in London
MTV Floribama Shore, season 4
Siesta Key, season 4
The Tidal Zone Spongebob Universe Special
