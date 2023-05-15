18-Year-Old Confesses to Pop Smoke’s Killing

The late Pop Smoke. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

More than three years after the ascendant New York drill rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed, a now-18-year-old has confessed to the killing. The unidentified young man, who was 15 at the time, made the admission in juvenile court on May 12, the Los Angeles Times reported, along with confessing to other charges including home-invasion robbery and discharging a firearm. He is not being identified by order from the judge, since he was a minor when the crime was committed. He will be held in a juvenile facility until he is 25. This admission comes after a 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the killing, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April. Four people in total were charged with the February 2020 killing, including Keandre Rogers and Corey Walker, who were 18 and 19 at the time and allegedly commissioned the robbery.