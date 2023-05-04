There’s Hope for Queen Charlotte’s Other Great Love Story

Spoilers for the Netflix series Queen Charlotte follow.

Finally, we get a deep dive into Queen Charlotte’s right-hand man, Brimsley. Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte, created by Shonda Rhimes, didn’t have the same Julia Quinn source material to base its story on. Instead, Bridgerton readers got to be surprised by how the spinoff unfolded — especially the relationship between Brimsley and Reynolds, King George’s butler. In both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, adult Reynolds is nowhere in sight, leaving us all with a royal mystery: What happened to him? At the Queen Charlotte premiere in Los Angeles, young Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and young Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) both insist that adult Reynolds was vacationing in the Maldives instead of hanging out with King George. However, adult Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) had a little more insight into Brimsley and Reynolds’s future.

“There was a scene that we didn’t film, because it was cut, where I was going to meet the older Reynolds,” Sachs told Vulture. “He was the love of his life, and for whatever reason, they could not stay together. So when they would pass each other in the passageway in the deleted scene, it wasn’t a toxic moment. Because of the world they inhabited, it was still a hangable offense to be gay, and it was just not possible.” Hopefully, this cut scene means we might get an adult Reynolds in the next season of Bridgerton. Time to start fan-casting.