Yep, Ramona Singer Is Back

INCREDIBLY BREAKING NEWS: Real Housewives of New York: Legacy is real(ish) and will be coming to viewers via Peacock as Ultimate Girls Trip season five. The streamer’s Twitter account confirmed the cast on Monday, May 15, and it will be [drumroll in the form of Luann saying “She’s startin’ ”]: Kelly Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman, and, yes, Ramona Singer. Release date yet to be announced. The news follows the other RHONY’s July 16 premiere-date announcement as well as reports from early 2023 pondering the state of the Legacy-type season. People reports that the New York OGs will be vacationing in St. Barts. As for Jill Zarin, she will be on Amazon Freevee’s new series The GOAT.