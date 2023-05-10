Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby Name Prove Wu-Tang Is for the Children

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

The Daily Mail has obtained a copy of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s firstborn’s birth certificate. (A secondborn is currently in utero.) The British tabloid says the little gentlemen’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers. His first name is for Wu-Tang Clan member RZA and he shares his middle name with his daddy.

Fans had been speculating that the baby might be named Noah, while Rocky previously said he’d name his child Pharrell. Rocky’s family has a tradition of naming children after rappers. Rocky’s real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, named after the legendary rapper (and Eric B. collaborator). Rakim met Rocky as an infant while driving around Harlem. “I remember a long time ago, driving through Harlem. A lady walks across the street. I’m at the light, she walks across the street. She got the carriage and everything,” Rakim told Hot 97 in 2019. “She says can ‘you sign this for me?’ I never say no. I say ‘what’s him name?’ Rakim. I’m like word? She’s like Rakim. I sign the joint, I remember that day, cause that was the first time hearing someone named their son after me. Like I said, humbling experience.”