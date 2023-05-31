SAG-AFTRA Prepares Its Troops for the Fight

It’s strike season in Hollywood, and now the Screen Actors Guild is getting in on the situation. Amid the ongoing WGA Strike, SAG-AFTRA is asking its members to vote “yes” on strike authorization before negotiations between SAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers begin on June 7, and it’s bringing out some big names to get the conversation started. In a video released May 30, members of SAG including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jean Smart, and Kumail Nanjiani appealed to constituents to vote to authorize a strike, though they are careful to point out that this doesn’t guarantee they will strike — it just means that SAG-AFTRA will have another “tool” to use during negotiations. Many of SAG’s goals mirror those the WGA brought up, including regulations on AI and a focus on fair residuals. The strike-authorization votes are due by June 5, so it won’t be long before we hear about what tools SAG will have in its tool belt. Between the WGA strike and this, AMPTP may have a joint slay on its hands.

