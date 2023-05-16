The End of Search As You Know It

Into It with Sam Sanders Get new episodes every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo: Shutterstock / Ascannio/Shutterstock / Ascannio

Sure, AI is making weird images and fake Drake/The Weeknd collaborations, and there’s a worry that TV and movie scripts could be written by Chat GPT. But it’s about to dramatically change the way we consume pop culture, share it, and obsess over it. Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, tells Into It that right now, Google is the intermediary for pretty much whatever information we want to find on the internet, and AI will disrupt Google’s dominance. What happens when we no longer need to Google things because AI can just give us direct answers? How might that change our relationship to TV, music, movies, books, video games, and the way we find out about all of it? Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.