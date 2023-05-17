Selena Gomez Loves Cooking Like a Love Song

Selena Gomez. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

One thing Selena Gomez is gonna do is cook on TV. The star of HBO’s Selena + Chef will take her talents to the Food Network, hosting two new cooking shows on the channel. The first “celebration focused” series is set to debut during the holiday season. “The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60 million P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman and chief content officer of U.S. Networks, said during the lineup announcement on May 17. Gomez’s second project hits screens in 2024 and sees the most-followed woman on Instagram popping over other chef’s kitchens for some food-related content. She plans to meet up “with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens,” per the press release. Her upcoming shows are not related to her HBO series, which is yet to receive a season-five green light, sources tell Variety. Can’t keep her hands to herself away from the kitchen!