Can’t unring this bell. The trailer for season six of Netflix’s Selling Sunset has almost everything we need: a giant but empty house in L.A., car doors opening and closing, and two new victims Realtors named Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. But don’t worry, ex-Sunset seller Christine Quinn still lives rent free in Mary Fitzgerald’s head, the HBIC while the remaining Oppenheimer goes gallivanting across Europe. The trailer contains a multitude of potential storylines, ranging from Chrishell Stause’s “awakening” with G-Flip to new girl Bre, mother to one of Nick Cannon’s many children, catching the ire of former new girl Chelsea Lazkani. Along with Christine, last season’s Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela are not present in the trailer, so at least someone’s promising drama. Watch Amanza, Chelsea, “Mommy” Heather, and Emma-panada all (okay, some of them) “ring that bell and cash some checks” on May 19.

This post has been updated.