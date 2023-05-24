Shakira Is ‘Begging’ Tom Cruise to Stop Hitting on Her

Tom Cruise and Shakira at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami. Photo: Barni Cristiano/ATP/SPP/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise may have mistaken Shakira’s kindness for flirting. After the pair met at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month, the Top Gun actor has reportedly been “absolutely mesmerized” with Shakira and continues to pursue her despite the singer “begging” him to stop, a source alleged to Heat Magazine. After first hanging out on May 7, Cruise believed there was chemistry and sent the “TQG” singer flowers, but the gesture didn’t change her mind. The source added that Cruise appeared “giddy”after spending time with Shakira, similar to “how he acted” when he began dating his former spouse Katie Holmes. “He came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested.”

Shortly after the rumor mill began speculating on a potential relationship, a source told Us Weekly that Shakira flat out wasn’t interested. “Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true,” the source said on May 10, noting that the singer is focusing on her kids after her breakup with Gerard Pique, who reportedly cheated. “She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.” It looks like the IRL Mission Impossible 7 is dealing with his unrequited feelings.