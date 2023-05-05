Shaq Seems to Want Buying BET to Be a Group Project

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

How many Black entertainers does it take to buy Black Entertainment Television? Tyler Perry, Diddy, and Byron Allen have reportedly separately expressed interest in bidding on a majority stake in BET Media Group from Paramount Global. Per TMZ, Shaquille O’Neal has now introduced a group project into the battle for BET. Shaq is said to be partnering with 50 Cent and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris with hopes that a team effort will be successful. The Wall Street Journal reports that this trio is also backed by Group Black, a company that aims to invest in Black-owned media; CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm; and Authentic Brands Group, a brand management firm that works with retail operators. According to TMZ, 50 Cent and Barris visited Paramount’s New York offices earlier this week to discuss a possible deal. Paramount wants to help Paramount+ with money from this sale, which seems to be coming up soon — unnamed sources told the WSJ that bids are due later this month. We’ll just have to wait and see if teamwork makes the (Black-owned BET) dream work.