Mae Whitman Finds Herself on Skull Island

It’s monkey time. Or gorilla time. Ape time? Either way, King Kong is back in business, letting everyone know the island is his and his only! Based in the world of King Kong, Netflix’s new animated series Skull Island follows a group of explorers who find themselves face-to-face with a famous ape on the titular island. Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, and Betty Gilpin all lend their voice to the show led by Cocaine Bear producer Brian Duffield. Animated by the same team that brought us Castlevania and Blood of Zeus, the series swings to Netflix on June 22.

Related