The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59

Photo: Pete Cronin/Redferns

Andy Rourke, the longtime bassist for English post-punk band the Smiths, has died. Johnny Marr, the Smiths’ guitarist and Rourke’s childhood friend, announced the news, adding that Rourke had pancreatic cancer. He was 59. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans,” Marr wrote on Twitter. Rourke joined the Smiths shortly after their formation, after previously playing music with Marr during school. Despite being fired from the band for a few days in 1986 (leading to the hiring of guitarist Craig Gannon) and rehired shortly after, Rourke was essential to all four of the Smiths’ albums, known for his melodic, often groovy bass playing in the band.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

After the Smiths dissolved in 1987, Rourke played bass for Sinéad O’Connor, the Pretenders, and the Stone Roses’ Ian Brown. He formed the side project Moondog One with Smiths drummer Mike Joyce and former Oasis member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs; he also played bass on a few singles for Smiths singer Morrissey after the band’s split. In recent years, he performed in the group Freebass with New Order’s Peter Hook and Stone Roses’ Mani through 2010 and in the group D.A.R.K. with late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and Olé Koretsky through O’Riordan’s 2018 death.

A number of musicians, including Rourke’s former Smiths bandmates, remembered the bassist. “He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else,” Morrissey wrote on his website. “His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done.” Joyce tweeted that Rourke was “not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met.” And in a longer message on Instagram, Marr wrote, “Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.”

Not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met. Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate. — Mike Joyce (@mikejoycedrums) May 19, 2023

RiP ANDY ROURKE

I first met Andy aged 17 @simonWolstencr1 party.We remained pals. One of the highlights of my music life was Andy playing on my The World is Yours album and accompanying me onstage on a UK tour and my first show in MOSCOW. Belly laughs all the way. RiP Brother X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) May 19, 2023

Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along. (pic - K Cummins) pic.twitter.com/c3iBdsstpC — Mat Osman (@matosman) May 19, 2023

I’ve just read this tweet from @matosman and I am so saddened to hear this news! Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP #AndyRourke https://t.co/nL8V6dTDlz — Stephen Street (@StreetStephen) May 19, 2023

Rest in Peace Andy. A true inspiration to me and the reason I moved to Manchester to be a musician. One of the best bass players to come out of Manchester If it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t be in New Order today. My thoughts go to his friends and family Big Love 💙. TC pic.twitter.com/epTNNDyxJo — Tom Chapman (@tommychap01) May 19, 2023

RIP Andy Rourke. A fellow bassist of fine pedigree. We met at Passenger Bar in NYC a couple of times around DJ sets and he was always delightful. So sad to hear he has lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Love to his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YuBqa0UGyC — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) May 19, 2023

Very sad to hear of the passing of Andy Rourke. A kind hearted beautiful person and an awesome talent. Thoughts to all family and friends at this difficult time. RIP Andy x pic.twitter.com/mAwHcKAk6G — Philip Cunningham (@PhilCmusic) May 19, 2023

Very sorry to hear that Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has passed away. I have great memories of him playing with Johnny Marr and myself on the Red Wedge tour. He was a lovely guy and an amazing bass player. My condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/r9moJTxgiG — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 19, 2023

Very sad news about Andy Rourke. I met Andy with Mike Joyce in LA in the 80s. Such lovely guys, made time to chat to a kid from Newton-le-Willows, Heroes! R.I.P.

Love to his family and friends ❤️ #AndyRourke pic.twitter.com/8fxAyyQ4E4 — Rick Astley (@rickastley) May 19, 2023

I first met Andy Rourke in 1999 when I was 18 (I was working with him when he played for Aziz Ibrahim) I can't tell you how much he welcomed me with open arms. He was the funniest person I'd ever met..... — Jack Mitchell (@jackthesticks) May 19, 2023