Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Is Enchanted to Meet You Soon

Taylor Swift might be keeping quiet about those Matty Healy rumors, but when it comes her next album, she’s finally ready to Speak Now. During the first Nashville stop of her Eras Tour on May 5, Swift gleefully announced that she had prepared a surprise. “Rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would just show you,” she said. As the audience cheered, the Nissan Stadium’s back screen confirmed that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is dropping on July 7. Vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital versions are all now available to preorder.

Swift later shared the news for all the stay-at-home Swifties on Twitter, adding that the re-recorded album will be accompanied by six previously-unreleased songs from the vault. Speak Now was completely self-written by Swift between the ages of 18 and 20, and it holds a special personal significance for her. “I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” she wrote. “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

