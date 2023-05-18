The Full Circle Teaser Trailer Rounds Up Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes

Alert: We’ve got a Circle update, and we’re not talking about the kind that can make you an influencer on a Netflix reality show. The first teaser trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming thriller show, Full Circle, shows Zazie Beetz questioning Claire Danes about the ties between her, her family, and … Guyana? Per a synopsis, the six-episode limited series follows an “investigation into a botched kidnapping [that] uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” The minute-long teaser also offers us glimpses of other cast members — Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Adia, Gerald Jones, CCH Pounder, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole, and Phaldut Sharma — as well as guns, stacks of cash, and some purposeful power-walking. Oh, and of course, there are plenty of circles. Round up some friends to watch the Full Circle when the first two episodes drop on (HBO) Max on July 13, with two episodes out each Thursday until the July 27 finale.