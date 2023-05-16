Sting Might Be Onto Something

Please forward this to the digital mailboxes of: Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., the Smiths, Talking Heads, the White Stripes, Oasis, non-hologram ABBA, the Kinks, and, why not, NSYNC. Sting has activated his siren of wisdom for legacy bands, telling the new issue of Music Week that they should reunite at least one time for the benefit of their fans. “Once. You should do it once and the timing should be right,” he explained. “When the Police reunited it had been long enough and it was the right time to do it. And I’m taking credit for that because that was my decision. Doing it again would just be gratuitous and that won’t happen. But we did it, and everyone was happy that mum and dad got back together again and had one last fling.” The Police’s reunion concert tour was a significant worldwide undertaking that occurred between 2007 and 2008; it went on to become one of the highest-grossing tours in history. “Your life is completely welded with the other guys in the band, and that’s intense,” Sting added. “We still love each other and respect each other, but I’m happy not to be in a band.” Stewart Copeland echoed his bandmate’s sentiments in an interview with Vulture last year, where he insisted that “we have no intention of doing anything” in the future. Oh, and maybe Sonic Youth?

