Succession Snuck a Real WAG into Logan’s Funeral

Before Succession’s penultimate episode, a Tweet went around asking what you’d wear to Logan Roy’s funeral. If you’re Nicole Ansari-Cox, the answer is a wedding band affiancing you to the irl Logan Roy. Spotted on Twitter by many, the Succession team snuck Brian Cox’s real life wife into the coterie of Logan Roy’s ex wives, girlfriends, and side pieces. Cox and Ansari-Cox were wed in 2002. For the Coxologists, that’s after Super Troopers but before X2: X-Men United. “My lovely wife and I decided to get married,” Cox told the recently reunited Live with Ryan and Kelly in March of this year. “We’d actually been apart for awhile— she’d been traveling — and then we sat down and we said, ‘Where do we go from here? Do we finish or do we go on?’ And we thought, ‘Well let’s go on and get married.’” They got a Vegas quickie wedding, just like Chrishell and G-Flip!

I am actually obsessed that they got Nicole Ansari (Brian Cox's wife) to play Sally-Anne #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/UgWG7ryDMx — Farah Sadek (@rhythmnbIooms) May 22, 2023

Nicole Ansari-Cox is an actor and yoga therapist, according to her website. She studied with Uta Hagen and at the Actors Studio. Besides this Succession cameo, she has worked on both Law & Order and German Law & Order-esque long-running cop show Tartort.