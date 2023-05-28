Mourning the End of Succession Sundays

Spoilers follow for the series finale of Succession season four, “With Open Eyes.”
The days of Roman’s quirky little sits are over, and the very online are mourning the final Succession Sunday on Twitter. To mark the end of four seasons of family drama, sibling backstabbing, and creative uses of the word “fuck,” fans are sharing their final round of memes about the everyone’s favorite fucked up family. The 90-minute finale finally revealed who won, who lost, and who licked a block of Peter’s special cheese. Here are the best tweets and jokes about the Succession series finale.