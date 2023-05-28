Mourning the End of Succession Sundays

Photo: Max

Spoilers follow for the series finale of Succession season four, “With Open Eyes.”

The days of Roman’s quirky little sits are over, and the very online are mourning the final Succession Sunday on Twitter. To mark the end of four seasons of family drama, sibling backstabbing, and creative uses of the word “fuck,” fans are sharing their final round of memes about the everyone’s favorite fucked up family. The 90-minute finale finally revealed who won, who lost, and who licked a block of Peter’s special cheese. Here are the best tweets and jokes about the Succession series finale.

When the #Succession theme hits one last time… pic.twitter.com/n2iLhBqqt2 — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) May 29, 2023

All of us listening to the Succession theme live for the final time #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/aXrk6Rvp3S — Christian “LegendHasIt” Wisniewski (@TheWiz_PHI) May 29, 2023

Me every time Shiv sounds confident about anything, knowing that nothing goes her way #SuccessionHBO #Succession

pic.twitter.com/Sv2BfBx9tD — cata (@catalinechav) May 29, 2023

me: “the roy siblings are all getting along! this is nice!”



the writers (who definitely have something planned that will destroy me): #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/U3vj5u9btZ — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 29, 2023

Tom and Greg fighting in the bathroom #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/XUJ5z9pa5G — Anna (@robzombiefancam) May 29, 2023

i am utterly broken for my number one boy, but it makes sense dramaturgically. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/towFWKT7Vj — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 29, 2023

Tom Wambsgans, the First of His Name, King of Waystar Royco, Protector of ATN, Fucker of the Odd Peasant, Khaleesi of St. Paul Minnesota, Hater of the Ludicrously Capacious Bag, the Breaker of Greggs. #Succession #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/d5vlJ1CvxE — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 29, 2023

Kendall doesn’t have the votes and doesn’t know where Roman is all before the theme song drops…..this is about to be STRESSFUL#SuccessionHBO #Succession

pic.twitter.com/NzWMYbX4na — Kenny (@kennysroys) May 29, 2023

Need him to come out in the middle of the episode to explain what’s going on #succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/E9mHwU8NYx — nat 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@natalie_marina) May 29, 2023

Tom Wambsgans walking into that first Waystar GoJo board meeting pic.twitter.com/kpORXWX8Iq — Emma Chapple (@emma_chapple) May 29, 2023

guys– succession isn’t over– it’ll be back after the music is over– they haven’t told us how kendall is going to cope with his life moving forward- guys pic.twitter.com/xA7JEN5lng — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 29, 2023