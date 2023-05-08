S.W.A.T. Was Almost Swatted by CBS

Photo: CBS

Last Friday, S.W.A.T. was canceled… for only three days. On Monday, CBS announced that they are reversing the series cancelation and renewing the show for one final 13-episode season, per a press release. Inspired by the 1975 series S.W.A.T., the CBS procedural drama almost came to an end on Friday when Deadline reported that the series was canceled after six seasons. “It makes no sense,” said star Shemar Moore on the initial cancelation announcement. “We’ve done nothing wrong.” S.W.A.T. would’ve been the most-watched series to have been canceled this year— it has also been one of the rare shows that have gained viewership in the past few seasons. There is no further information on when season seven will be released, but if the writers’ strike continues on for longer, it might be a while before we find out what happens to Sergeant II “Hondo”.