Sydney Sweeney Gets Pushed Over the Edge in Reality

HBO Films is proud to present the film with the least-searchable name: Reality. Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist who leaked an intelligence report suggesting Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. She was given the longest sentence ever for unauthorized release of government information to the media in 2018. The dialogue in Reality comes directly from transcripts of the FBI interrogating Winner in her home, per the film’s press release. In the new trailer, Sweeney initially keeps it light with some NSA lackeys who are interrogating her (they think she’s 125 pounds — what a compliment!) before giving the world some expert-level frowns. Written and directed by Tina Satter, based on her play Is This a Room, Reality also stars Josh Hamilton (AHS: Coven) and Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come). It will stream on newly renamed Max May 29.

This post has been updated.