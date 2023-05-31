SZA’s Ex Is Embarrassing Himself

SZA. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Award

We see why SZA is smoking on her ex pack. In a new interview with Elle, the “Kill Bill” singer revealed that after telling a crowd on her SOS tour that her ex blocked her on social media, his dad hit her up. “My ex’s father just texted me and was like, ‘My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd in Portland,’” SZA said in the interview, noting that she didn’t see anything wrong with telling people since it’s the truth. “You don’t get to block me on everything. Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I’m a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don’t get to speak my peace in my way. You go do your healing and I’ll do mine.” SZA has been doing some healing, actually. Recalling her A-list crowd that attended her concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, she was happy about a certain internet daddy’s attendance. “Oh, Pedro Pascal, I was so excited about, because he’s on my favorite show, The Last of Us — and Narcos,” she told Elle. A good TV show is always a solid distraction from some man’s father acting foolish in your DMs.