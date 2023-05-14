Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan From Security Guard at Concert

Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for TAS

It’s hard to imagine the unique terror of getting called out by Taylor Swift while she’s singing a song about holding a grudge, but this appears to have been at least one out-of-line security guard’s reality at the singer’s Eras concert in Philadelphia on Saturday night. In the words of another Swift song: somebody had to catch him out. According to a concertgoer on Twitter, security guards at Lincoln Financial Field stadium were allegedly “putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move” during Swift’s performance of “Bad Blood.” Swift appears to directly call out the security guards in question in a video taken of the performance. “She’s fine,” she tells the guards between lyrics of the song, presumably referring to a fan. “She wasn’t doing anything.” Swift goes on to yell, “Hey, stop!” multiple times at the security guard without missing a beat of the chorus of “Bad Blood.” Watch the video below, and future Eras security guards: take note.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

‼️ | The reason why @TaylorSwift13 was yelling at the security guard:



— “They fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.” pic.twitter.com/dx1RfeOyXW — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 14, 2023