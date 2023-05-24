Taylor Swift Got in Ha Mood With Ice Spice on a ‘Karma’ Remix

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Swifties still have to wait over a month for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but Taylor Swift is giving her fans something else to munch on in the meantime. That is, a remix of “Karma” with up-and-coming drill-pop rapper Ice Spice. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift wrote on social media. Ice Spice confirmed the news with love on Twitter: “sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜 i love yuuuu.” The remix is part of a new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), out May 26 on midnight. And that’s not it — Swift is also releasing a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with a bit more Lana after fans’ jokes about the Midnights track. “You asked for it, we listened,” Swift wrote. The Til Dawn Edition also features “Hits Different,” the Target exclusive track for Midnights, on streaming platforms for the first time. In addition to being available for preorder, the Til Dawn Edition will also be for sale at Swift’s New Jersey shows this weekend as a special physical edition including the “vault” track “You’re Losing Me.”

The Ice Spice remix is Swift’s first hip-hop collaboration since Reputation, when she worked with Future on the song “End Game.” And it could be a bit of karma after Swift’s rumored new boyfriend, the 1975’s Matty Healy, was part of a racist discussion about Ice Spice on a recent podcast appearance. Healy apologized to Ice Spice at a 1975 show in Auckland, New Zealand, last month. “It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued,” he told the crowd. “It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.” Just remember who Taylor’s real boyfriend is.