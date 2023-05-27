Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Vibe Like That in the ‘Karma’ Music Video

Taylor Swift was up to her usual tricks at the first New Jersey stop of the Eras Tour on May 26. After teasing that she had a surprise for fans, she indeed spiced the show up by premiering a magic-heavy music video for the “Karma” remix, which was released as part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). In the video, Ice Spice delivers her featuring verse from inside of a clam and then climbs a staircase to space, where she and Swift lasso the moon and Saturn (a reference to lyrics about love from “seven“). The Bronx rapper then appeared at the MetLife Stadium in real life to perform the song live with Swift for the first time. This is all happening so fast, isn’t it? Last week, we didn’t even know that Ice Spice and Taylor Swift knew each other — for better or worse, the only way they seemed to be connected was through Matty Healy. In just a few days’ time, they have checked off a collab, live performance, and music video. Swift celebrated tonight’s release by tweeting several photos with Ice Spice, captioned “Karma is that girl like 💕.” Careful, Ed Sheeran. Ice Spice might be coming for your spot as Blondie’s new favorite ginger.

