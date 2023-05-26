Taylor Swift Turned Up Lana Del Rey’s Mic

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Matty Healy might not be able to relate, but there are singers that Taylor Swift’s fans want her to spend more time with. On Friday, Swift fulfilled a longstanding wish by dropping a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with a longer Lana Del Rey feature. “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” Swift tweeted ahead of the release. “Love u Lana 🥰😆☺️.” Released as part of a new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), the updated collab lets Lana sing some new sentences, adding significantly to the less than 20 words she sang on the original track. In case you didn’t know, the Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer previously confirmed that it was her choice to sing less — she was more focused on production, and didn’t feel like she needed to do the entire second verse like Swift initially wanted. But the extended version doesn’t only give Lana more lines. It also sounds like her mic has been turned up, making her background vocals and ad libs stand out like snow on the … well, you get it.