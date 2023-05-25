New Jersey Can’t Wait to Meat Taylor Swift at Midnight

Photo: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

New Jersey has joined the great war to welcome Taylor Swift to town. Ahead of her Eras Tour performances at MetLife stadium on May 26, 27, and 28, governor Phil Murphy has declared that the official state sandwich is now called the Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese. There has long been a debate in Jersey over whether to call a ham sandwich a Taylor ham or a pork roll. “Usually, we let you call it what you want,” Murphey said in a Twitter announcement video stuffed with Swift-related puns. “But since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion.” Other stops on Swift’s tour have temporarily renamed their city in her honor, offered her temporary mayorship, and more. An official sandwich seems like an odd choice, but we imagine it’s gotten harder to think of something unique to do the more she travels. As the last stop, Los Angeles had better start brainstorming.

In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023