John David Washington Parents a Robot in The Creator Trailer

Someone call Pedro Pascal. Does he know John David Washington is out here playing a reluctant father figure to a weirdly powerful child? Washington stars in The Creator, a film by Gareth Edwards about our new AI overlords. When the algorithm nuked Los Angeles, humans declared war on the machines. Now soldier Joshua (Washington) has to eliminate the AI superweapon: a widdle baby child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). Will Joshua bond with the tyke, thus complicating the human race’s continued existence? Oh, indubitably. The film also stars Allison Janney, Gemma Chan, and Ken Watanabe. The Creator goes all Mrs. Davis on theaters September 29.

