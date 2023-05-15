The Voice to Reboot Reba

Reba. Photo: NBC/Tyler Golden/NBC

It won’t be the night the lights went out on Reba McEntire’s time on The Voice just yet. The country superstar is joining the show as a coach for the upcoming 24th season, NBC announced after her run as a “mega-mentor” on the still-running season 23. Call it a Reba reboot — just not that Reba. The rest of the season 24 lineup will include returners John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan — making for, shockingly, the first season without one of the original four coaches, after Blake Shelton announced he plans to leave at the end of this season. (Place your bets now if he makes a cameo for some Team Gwen business.) Shelton’s departure left a country singer-sized hole on the coach’s panel, perfect for Reba to fill. To all the auditionees: Here’s your one chance, don’t let her down.