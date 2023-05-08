The Weeknd Has Gotten Over the Sunday Scaries

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Abel Tesfaye is no longer working for the Weeknd. The Idol creator and star shared in an interview with W Magazine that he is “ready to close The Weeknd chapter” and will create one final album under his alter ego. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he explains throughout the interview. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.” While his alter ego may finally be waking up on a Monday, if you’re truly going to be missing the Weeknd, there will be plenty of A.I. music to jam to when he’s gone.