I’m Just a Theater Camp Baby! Walking Off My Tired Feet …

If you’ve ever watched Wet Hot American Summer and thought to yourself, This all seems fine, but I need more gay Bradley Cooper and insane Amy Poehler, guess what? They made a movie specifically for you! “They,” of course, being Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin, who all star in and wrote the screenplay for Theater Camp alongside Nick Lieberman, who co-directs with Gordon. And yes, that kind of all-hands-on-deck, we’re-all-going-to-do-everything attitude is appropriate in a theater-camp setting. The movie also stars suspected dick vandal Jimmy Tatro, Nathan Lee Graham, and scorned potential Cats extras Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris (with shoes) among a slew of budding Rachel Barrys filling out the camper slots. Plus it’s educational: In the first trailer, we learn that a “straight play” is a play with just dialogue while a “gay play” is a musical. Theater Camp comes out on July 14, so claim an audition slot now — before it’s too late.

