TikTok Stitches Montana Ban With a Lawsuit

Photo-Illustration: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A new TikTok trend has started, and it is not in Montana’s favor. Less than a week after Montana’s governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law to prohibit app stores from offering TikTok to users, TikTok has stitched the bill with a lawsuit. The Washington Post reports that the app is suing Montana, citing the violation of the First Amendment. They hope to overturn the law before it goes into effect on January 1, 2024 — however, with legal opposition, it may delay the law further. This isn’t the only lawsuit Montana is facing relating to the app, as five users sued the state last week for similar reasons. Other Montana-based TikTokers have spoken out against the ban, like Hank Green, and explained that many phone companies, like Apple and Google, do not have a separate app store for each state and can probably afford the $10,000-a-day fine for keeping it available for all users, regardless of what state they reside in.