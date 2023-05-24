Angela Bassett, Mick Jagger, and More Honor Tina Turner

Tina Turner. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Tina Turner leaves behind a massive legacy as the “Queen of Rock & Roll” upon her death at age 83. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her family said in a statement. Many musicians remembered Turner as an impressive performer, dynamic vocalist, and overall great person. Mick Jagger, whose band the Rolling Stones had Ike & Tina Turner as their tour openers in the 1960s, called Tina “an enormously talented performer and singer.” “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” he wrote on Instagram. John Fogerty, who wrote Turner’s hit “Proud Mary” with his band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, tweeted that her take on the song was “different and fantastic.” Singer Gloria Gaynor wrote that Turner “paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white.” A wide array of other artists and celebrities went on to pay tribute to Turner, from singers Diana Ross and Debbie Harry to rapper Kid Cudi to basketball star Magic Johnson, who said Turner “gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen.”

Angela Bassett, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Turner in the 1993 movie What’s Love Got to Do With It, honored the star in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett said. She continued, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.” Roger Davies, Turner’s longtime manager, also released a statement to media. “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy, and immense talent,” he said. “From the first day I met her in 1980 she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.” Below, more tributes to the queen Tina Turner.

So deeply sad to hear about Tina Turner's passing… I loved her version of Proud Mary! It was different and fantastic. I was also so happy because she chose my song and it was her breakthrough record. pic.twitter.com/pH1Qt8u25Y — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) May 24, 2023

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

🙏💕God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner pic.twitter.com/BUNBAdsCKl — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 24, 2023

A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner🎤🔥💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 24, 2023

I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsB — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 24, 2023

"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH pic.twitter.com/2sqg0biujc — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let’s also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You’re simply the best. pic.twitter.com/CZyaItp4Cb — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) May 24, 2023

This hits hard!

Tina Turner, queen of rock 'n' roll, dies after long illness - USA TODAY https://t.co/aN0Bh4FTyU — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible… pic.twitter.com/Es5fKZMGZL — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 24, 2023

Mr Armani pays tribute to the great #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/IFvVwAHM4s — Armani (@armani) May 24, 2023

I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

REST HER SOUL

THE QUEEN

OF ROCK AND ROLL



THANK YOU

FOREVER

TINA TURNER pic.twitter.com/ML0VlCKZtV — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner: Simply the best. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2023