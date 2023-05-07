Tom Cruise Says King Charles Can Be His Wingman at Coronation Concert

Photo: CBS/YouTube

Tom Cruise gave King Charles a flyboy-to-flyboy gift during his coronation concert. During the event, different action heroes saluted all the tough boy shit that Charles III is into. “At 22 years old, His Majesty got his wings as a fully trained RAF pilot,” Pierce Brosnan said in the video. “He’s also a naval aviator and a trained commando helicopter pilot in the Fleet Air Arm,” added TV adventurer/professional fish guts-drinker Bear Grylls. Then Cruise flew into frame, telling the king “Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” To which Charles presumably replied “Bullshit, you can be mine.” But he wasn’t mic’d so we’ll never know.

The video was one of many tributes to the new King, including a performance by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and OG British boy band Take That.