TV Productions Delayed By Writers’ Strike

Will Billions be the next production to be shut down? Photo: Christopher Saunders/Showtime/Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Celebrity support, no late night, and clever picket signs: the WGA writers’ strike has concluded its first week on the front lines after an agreement couldn’t be reached on their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Several television productions like The Venery of Samantha Bird, Unstable, and Hacks have shut down permanently until the strike has settled. But others have only temporarily halted filming from several hours to a day. As the strike continues into Monday, will more shows be hindered or permanently shut down until the end of the strike? Here’s a list of shows that have been temporarily delayed because of picketing due to the Writers’ strike.

Billions (Showtime)

While a tow truck driver hauling a prop vehicle to the set of the TV show ‘Billions’ idled in the street in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, blocked from entering a production parking lot, a WGA union representative told police officers at the scene that striking writers had the… pic.twitter.com/7OForFAn7q — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 4, 2023

Evil (CBS)

We just got the word — Evil is shutting down for the night. These three heroes walked the line for six hours, after an earlier group held it all day. And Evil has met its match. #WGAStrong

Please spread the word.

And thank you @IATSE #IASolidarity https://t.co/Wrp2rDPcRH — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 6, 2023

1AM update from Greenpoint and the set of Evil — Evil has met its match.

Studio waited hoping they’d leave, because they didn’t want the headline that 3 guys walking for six hours shut the show down. But that’s what happened. #WGAStrong. Thank you @IATSE

#IASolidarity https://t.co/Tc8WWgfDg6 — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 6, 2023

American Horror Story (FX)

WGA members picketing in New York today shut down production on American Horror Story at Silvercup Studios with support from fellow union members in IATSE and Teamsters, who refused to cross the picket line.



On Day 2.



We're just getting started. #writersstrike #wgastrong — Kaitlin Fontana is ON STRIKE (@kaitlinfontana) May 4, 2023