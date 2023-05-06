TV Productions Delayed By Writers’ Strike

Celebrity support, no late night, and clever picket signs: the WGA writers’ strike has concluded its first week on the front lines after an agreement couldn’t be reached on their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Several television productions like The Venery of Samantha Bird, Unstable, and Hacks have shut down permanently until the strike has settled. But others have only temporarily halted filming from several hours to a day. As the strike continues into Monday, will more shows be hindered or permanently shut down until the end of the strike? Here’s a list of shows that have been temporarily delayed because of picketing due to the Writers’ strike.