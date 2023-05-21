Vanderpump Rules Producers Reportedly Taking ‘a Minute’

Photo: Nicole Weingart/Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty

As the world reels from the revelations of Scandoval, production on the new season of Vanderpump Rules has reportedly been put on pause. Executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety that the cast needed a break following the filming of the explosive three-part reunion special. “I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” he explained. “And I now think we need a minute.” According to Baskin, new information about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss will be revealed during the special, and the cast may need some time to process the entire reunion before deciding to sign on for another season. “The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” Baskin said. “I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.” Lest you get worried about the fate of Vanderpump Rules, Baskin made sure to clarify, “No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve.” We’ll just have to wait for the May 24 reunion special to learn more.