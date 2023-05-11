There’s a ‘Worm’ in the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Gagged a little bit. Photo: Bravo

Our long national nightmare is over: The trailer for the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion has finally arrived. The contents of the two-minute-and-11-second video has Andy Cohen losing control of his cards, Lisa Vanderpump being shook several times, and title cards that read in all-caps “The Scandal That Changed Everything” and “What Is the Truth?” James Kennedy joins in, calling Tom Scandoval a “backstabbing hoe” and “worm with a mustache.” Then there’s the potential for the question on everyone’s minds to be answered: Is Tom in love with Raquel? Reader (and J.Lo): Watch the dramatic trailer for the May 24 reunion below.

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023