A Study in Vanderpump Rules Facial Acting

Photo: Bravo

Russian acting theorist Konstantin Stanislavski said, “All action in theatre must have inner justification, be logical, coherent, and real.” The reunion of Vanderpump Rules season ten, a.k.a. the #Scandoval season, is theatre of the grandest form. Complete with -re spelling, it’s 21st-century dramaturgy. And there was a lot of action. Was it logical, coherent, or real? TBD. Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules stands apart from other reality shows for its purported reality. These people are really friends, their feelings are really hurt, and the storylines aren’t ginned up by producers. That’s one reason why Scandoval hit so hard, because the people affected were processing it in real time … on their respective podcasts. Together for the first time following news of the affair between Tom Sandoval (boyfriend of Ariana Madix) with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss (best friend of Ariana Madix) being caught on camera, the cast of VPR displayed an array of emotions in part one of the reunion, with wronged woman Madix pulling the most pointed faces as she heard Sandoval’s twisted justifications. Below is a smattering of the incredible facial acting performances of the season-ten VPR finale. Andy Serkis is shaking.

Ariana Madix

Photo: Bravo

The “Oh brother.”

Photo: Bravo

The “You sure about that? You sure that that’s why?”

Photo: Bravo

The Pucker & Pout

Photo: Bravo

The Curly

Lala Kent

Photo: Bravo

The Bombastic Side-Eye

Katie Maloney

Photo: Bravo

The Averted Gaze

Photo: Bravo

The “If I am divorced, why must I keep listening to my ex?”

Lisa Vanderpump

Photo: Bravo

The “Wha’ happened?”

Andy Cohen

Photo: Bravo

The Welp