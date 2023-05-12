Vin Diesel Threatens Us with a Fast X Trilogy

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Well, Vin Diesel certainly doesn’t seem to want to turn his back on this family. At the recent premiere for Fast X in Rome, the actor hinted that the Fast and Furious franchise might not be hitting the brakes as soon as we expected. “Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel told Fandango on the red carpet. “And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’” Co-star Michelle Rodriguez then added that there are “three acts in any story.” Suspicious! So does that mean that the Universal Pictures franchise is now going to end after twelve movies, not the eleven that we were expecting? “You’re gonna get me in trouble here,” Diesel said, before quickly stepping away with Rodriguez. Based on just the clip below, we can’t say for sure how many more street-racing movies there will be. What we do know is that every Fast family reunion is an extra chance for “Uncle Dwayne” to show up again.

WATCH: On the red carpet in Rome, Italy, did Vin Diesel just confirm that #FastX is the first part of a... trilogy?! Whoa! It all begins in theaters a week from today. Ready, set... go get your tickets!

🚘🎟's —> https://t.co/jO68lUJ5h6 pic.twitter.com/2DiJsYkgUz — Fandango (@Fandango) May 12, 2023