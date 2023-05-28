WGA Asks Nominated Members Not to Attend Tony Awards

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

If you thought it was curtains on all that Tony’s drama, think again. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the WGA has asked Tony-nominated members to sit out this year’s ceremony in solidarity with their fellow striking guild members. Per an email sent out by the WGA recently, nominees are asked to pre-tape their acceptance speeches, or arrange for a non-WGA-member to accept the award on their behalf. This news follows the WGA’s denial of multiple waivers from the Tony Awards, though the guild made a promise on May 15 not to picket the event as long as the Awards remained unscripted. In any case, the 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, are scheduled for June 11 at 8 p.m. ET — though it’s anyone’s guess as to who will actually be there.