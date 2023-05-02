You can’t cross the picket line if you’re too busy cackling at some tweets. At the stroke of 3:01 a.m. on May 2, the WGA called for a strike in response to deadlocked negotiations with
the feudal lords the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The guild demanded increased minimum compensation, increased residuals, and writer protections among other overhauls sorely needed since the advent of streaming made writing for media a gilded gig economy. Despite high-profile support for the guild’s demands, the AMPTP refused to acquiesce to its terms before contracts officially ended. There’s no telling when the strike will end, but one thing’s for sure: We can keep ourselves entertained with some memes as we wait for Hollywood to come to the table with a good offer. Take your pick: We’ve got leftist jokes, a sexy Marge Simpson, AI drags, sick burns, and more. Below, some good humor in lieu of our favorites like late-night television and Abbott Elementary on indefinite pause.
Writers Have Seized the Memes of Production
