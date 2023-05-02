Writers Have Seized the Memes of Production

Billy Elliot vibes. Photo: Calvin Wong Tze Loon via Twitter

You can’t cross the picket line if you’re too busy cackling at some tweets. At the stroke of 3:01 a.m. on May 2, the WGA called for a strike in response to deadlocked negotiations with the feudal lords the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The guild demanded increased minimum compensation, increased residuals, and writer protections among other overhauls sorely needed since the advent of streaming made writing for media a gilded gig economy. Despite high-profile support for the guild’s demands, the AMPTP refused to acquiesce to its terms before contracts officially ended. There’s no telling when the strike will end, but one thing’s for sure: We can keep ourselves entertained with some memes as we wait for Hollywood to come to the table with a good offer. Take your pick: We’ve got leftist jokes, a sexy Marge Simpson, AI drags, sick burns, and more. Below, some good humor in lieu of our favorites like late-night television and Abbott Elementary on indefinite pause.

I support the writers strike pic.twitter.com/7tfBx95xG2 — Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 🇲🇾 (@ithayla) May 2, 2023

Zaslav up at 3am, badgering a tech-savvy grandson to make AI write “Harry Potter but slower” — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) May 2, 2023

DM me Disney picket line parking pro tips — Max Silvestri (@maxsilvestri) May 2, 2023

the amptp has no idea what they have done (I like standing all day and I am good at drawing signs) — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) May 2, 2023

Day rate for studio execs when — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) May 2, 2023

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT PICKETING INFORMATION



If we end up striking, and you're looking for love, be sure to identify yourself on the picket lines accordingly:



BLUE = interested in men

PINK = interested in women

BLUE/PINK COMBO = interested in whatevs



Tell your single friends! pic.twitter.com/QUouF1squ7 — Deanna Shumaker (@deannashumaker) May 1, 2023

i used to watch heroes so yes i do understand the cultural implications of a writers’ strike — carey (@brokebackstan) May 2, 2023